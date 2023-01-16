Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
16. Januar
Montag, 16. Januar 2023
Carl Craig
At Les
Album: In Order to Dance 5, Disc 2
Marvin Gaye
A Funky Space Reincarnation
Album: Here, My Dear
Akua Naru
Poetry - How does it feel
Album: Live & Aflame Sessions
Silk Sonic
Love's Train
Album: An Evening With Silk Sonic
Stereo Total
Liebe zu dritt
Album: Party Anticonformiste
Barry White + Love Unlimited Orchestra
I'm gonna love you just a little bit more e
Album: The Very Best Of Barry Whit
Grace Jones
Jamaican Guy
Album: Island Life
Moodyman
The thief that stole my sad days - Ya blessin' me
Album: The thief that stole my sad days - 12”