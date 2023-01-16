Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 16. Januar 2023

Carl Craig

At Les

Album: In Order to Dance 5, Disc 2

Marvin Gaye

A Funky Space Reincarnation

Album: Here, My Dear

Akua Naru

Poetry - How does it feel

Album: Live & Aflame Sessions

Silk Sonic

Love's Train

Album: An Evening With Silk Sonic

Stereo Total

Liebe zu dritt

Album: Party Anticonformiste

Barry White + Love Unlimited Orchestra

I'm gonna love you just a little bit more e

Album: The Very Best Of Barry Whit

Grace Jones

Jamaican Guy

Album: Island Life