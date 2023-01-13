Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 13. Januar 2023

Heaven 17

Let Me Go

Album: The Best Of Heaven 17

LCD Soundsystem

New Body Rhumba

Album: Aus dem Soundtrack "Weißes Rauschen"

Refused

New Noise

Album: Div: Atticus presents

M.I.A

Born Free

Album: Maya

Tank and The Bangas

Communion in my cup

Album: Red Balloon

Leyla McCalla

Fort Dimanche

Album: Fort Dimanche

Leyla McCalla

When I Can See The Valley

Album: Vari-Coloured Songs

Sade

Is it a crime

Album: The Best Of

Curtis Mayfield

Right On For The Darkness

Album: Back To The World

Blind Willie Johnson

John The Revelator

Album: The Story Of The Blues

Donovan

Turquoise

Album: The Ballad of Geraldine

The Beatles

Dear Prudence

Album: White Album