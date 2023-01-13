Playlist Michael Bartle
13. Januar
Freitag, 13. Januar 2023
Heaven 17
Let Me Go
Album: The Best Of Heaven 17
LCD Soundsystem
New Body Rhumba
Album: Aus dem Soundtrack "Weißes Rauschen"
Refused
New Noise
Album: Div: Atticus presents
M.I.A
Born Free
Album: Maya
Tank and The Bangas
Communion in my cup
Album: Red Balloon
Leyla McCalla
Fort Dimanche
Album: Fort Dimanche
Leyla McCalla
When I Can See The Valley
Album: Vari-Coloured Songs
Sade
Is it a crime
Album: The Best Of
Curtis Mayfield
Right On For The Darkness
Album: Back To The World
Blind Willie Johnson
John The Revelator
Album: The Story Of The Blues
Donovan
Turquoise
Album: The Ballad of Geraldine
The Beatles
Dear Prudence
Album: White Album
A.Krauss/G.Welch/E. Harris
Didn't leave nobody but the baby
Album: Div: O Brother, where art though?