Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Michael Bartle

Stand: 13.01.2023

13 Januar

Freitag, 13. Januar 2023

Heaven 17
Let Me Go
Album: The Best Of Heaven 17

LCD Soundsystem
New Body Rhumba
Album: Aus dem Soundtrack "Weißes Rauschen"

Refused
New Noise
Album: Div: Atticus presents

M.I.A
Born Free
Album: Maya

Tank and The Bangas
Communion in my cup
Album: Red Balloon

Leyla McCalla
Fort Dimanche
Album: Fort Dimanche

Leyla McCalla
When I Can See The Valley
Album: Vari-Coloured Songs

Sade
Is it a crime
Album: The Best Of

Curtis Mayfield
Right On For The Darkness
Album: Back To The World

Blind Willie Johnson
John The Revelator
Album: The Story Of The Blues

Donovan
Turquoise
Album: The Ballad of Geraldine

The Beatles
Dear Prudence
Album: White Album

A.Krauss/G.Welch/E. Harris
Didn't leave nobody but the baby
Album: Div: O Brother, where art though?


