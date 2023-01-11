Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

11-1-2023

Katja Engelhardt | Bild: Reuters (RNSP)

11 Januar

Mittwoch, 11. Januar 2023

The Orielles
Darkened Corners (Eyes of Others Remix)
Album: Tableau Remixes

Decisive Pink, Kate NV, Angel Deradoorian
Haffmilch Holiday

Kate NV
Plans
Album: Room For The Moon

Gangsta Boo
Mask 2 My Face
Album: Both worlds, *69

Gangsta Boo, Run The Jewels
Love Again
Album: Single

Lisel
One at a time

Joy Fleming
Ein Lied kann eine Brücke sein

The Pointer Sisters
Fairytale
Album: That's a plenty

Mona Evie
Madhatter

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ
All I Can Feel