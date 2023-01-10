Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Author: Roderich Fabian

Published at: 10-1-2023

10 Januar

Dienstag, 10. Januar 2023

The Mothers of Invention
Dirty Love
Album: Over-Nite Sensation

The Mothers of Invention
Dinah-Moe Humm
Album: Over-Nite Sensation

The Mothers of Invention
Montana
Album: Over-Nite Sensation

The Mothers of Invention
Camarillo Brillo
Album: Over-Nite Sensation

Frank Zappa
Camarillo Brillo
Album: You can't do that on Stage any more Vol. 6

The Mothers of Invention
Zomby Woof
Album: Over-Nite Sensation

The Mothers of Invention
I'm the Slime
Album: Over-Nite Sensation

KMFDM
UAIOE
Album: UAIOE

The Mothers of Invention
Fifty-fifty
Album: Over-Nite Sensation

Frank Zappa
Apostrophe'
Album: Apostrophe (')


