Playlist Roderich Fabian
10. Januar
Dienstag, 10. Januar 2023
The Mothers of Invention
Dirty Love
Album: Over-Nite Sensation
The Mothers of Invention
Dinah-Moe Humm
Album: Over-Nite Sensation
The Mothers of Invention
Montana
Album: Over-Nite Sensation
The Mothers of Invention
Camarillo Brillo
Album: Over-Nite Sensation
Frank Zappa
Camarillo Brillo
Album: You can't do that on Stage any more Vol. 6
The Mothers of Invention
Zomby Woof
Album: Over-Nite Sensation
The Mothers of Invention
I'm the Slime
Album: Over-Nite Sensation
KMFDM
UAIOE
Album: UAIOE
The Mothers of Invention
Fifty-fifty
Album: Over-Nite Sensation
Frank Zappa
Apostrophe'
Album: Apostrophe (')