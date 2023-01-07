Playlist Noe Noack
07. Januar
Samstag, 07. Januar 2023
Ennio Morricone&Orchester
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Album: The Soundtracks
Lee Van Cliff
It Avi Cork
Album: Rock it to me twice
Sly&Robbie
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Album: Mambo Taxi
The Upsetters
Eastwood Rides Again
Album: Eastwood Rides Again
Hermanos Gutierez
El Bueno Y El Malo
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo
Willie Nelson&Neil Young
Are There Any Real Cowboys?
Single
Thin Lizzy
Cowboy Song
Album: Jailbreak
Fugees
Cowboys
Album: The Score
Lil Nas X
Old Town Road
Single
Modest Mouse
Cowboy Dan
Live
Koffee
The Harder They Fall
Album: The Harder They Fall (Soundtrack)
Jimmy Cliff
The Harder They Come
Album: They Harder They Come
Prince Far I
Johnny Too Bad/Johnny Get Worse
Album: Silver & Gold
Jebloy Nichols
Lonely King Of The Country
Album: Longtime Traveller