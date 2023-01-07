Playlist Noe Noack

Samstag, 07. Januar 2023

Ennio Morricone&Orchester

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Album: The Soundtracks

Lee Van Cliff

It Avi Cork

Album: Rock it to me twice

Sly&Robbie

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Album: Mambo Taxi

The Upsetters

Eastwood Rides Again

Album: Eastwood Rides Again

Hermanos Gutierez

El Bueno Y El Malo

Album: El Bueno Y El Malo

Willie Nelson&Neil Young

Are There Any Real Cowboys?

Single

Thin Lizzy

Cowboy Song

Album: Jailbreak

Fugees

Cowboys

Album: The Score

Lil Nas X

Old Town Road

Single

Modest Mouse

Cowboy Dan

Live

Koffee

The Harder They Fall

Album: The Harder They Fall (Soundtrack)

Jimmy Cliff

The Harder They Come

Album: They Harder They Come

Prince Far I

Johnny Too Bad/Johnny Get Worse

Album: Silver & Gold