Playlist Noe Noack

Author: Noe Noack

Published at: 7-1-2023

07 Januar

Samstag, 07. Januar 2023

Ennio Morricone&Orchester
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Album: The Soundtracks

Lee Van Cliff
It Avi Cork
Album: Rock it to me twice

Sly&Robbie
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Album: Mambo Taxi

The Upsetters
Eastwood Rides Again
Album: Eastwood Rides Again

Hermanos Gutierez
El Bueno Y El Malo
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo

Willie Nelson&Neil Young
Are There Any Real Cowboys?
Single

Thin Lizzy
Cowboy Song
Album: Jailbreak

Fugees
Cowboys
Album: The Score

Lil Nas X
Old Town Road
Single

Modest Mouse
Cowboy Dan
Live

Koffee
The Harder They Fall
Album: The Harder They Fall (Soundtrack)

Jimmy Cliff
The Harder They Come
Album: They Harder They Come

Prince Far I
Johnny Too Bad/Johnny Get Worse
Album: Silver & Gold

Jebloy Nichols
Lonely King Of The Country
Album: Longtime Traveller


