Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
26. Dezember
Montag, 26. Dezember 2022
Popp + Mirja Burchard
Percussive Maintenance, part 1
Album: Percussive Maintenance
Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Daybreak
Album: JID013
Alabaster de Plume
Mrs. Calamari
Album: Gold
Alabaster DePlume
Don’t Forget You're Precious
Album: Gold
Kokoroko
Those good Times
Album: Could we be More
Kokoroko
Soul Searching
Album: Could we be More
Little Simz
Gorilla
Album: No Thank you
Gabriels
The Blind
Album: Angels & Queens, part 1
Gabriels
Spanish Harlem
Single
Kendrick Lamar
The Heart Part 5
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Björk
Atopos
Album: Fossora
Popp
Meoh
Album: Blizz