Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Author: Judith Schnaubelt

Published at: 26-12-2022

26 Dezember

Montag, 26. Dezember 2022

Popp + Mirja Burchard
Percussive Maintenance, part 1       
Album: Percussive Maintenance

Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad
Daybreak
Album: JID013

Alabaster de Plume
Mrs. Calamari
Album: Gold

Alabaster DePlume
Don’t Forget You're Precious    
Album: Gold

Kokoroko   
Those good Times    
Album: Could we be More    

Kokoroko       
Soul Searching   
Album: Could we be More   

Little Simz
Gorilla
Album: No Thank you   

Gabriels
The Blind
Album: Angels & Queens, part 1  

Gabriels
Spanish Harlem  
Single

Kendrick Lamar
The Heart Part 5
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Björk
Atopos
Album: Fossora

Popp
Meoh
Album: Blizz