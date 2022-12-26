Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 26. Dezember 2022

Popp + Mirja Burchard

Percussive Maintenance, part 1

Album: Percussive Maintenance

Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad

Daybreak

Album: JID013

Alabaster de Plume

Mrs. Calamari

Album: Gold

Alabaster DePlume

Don’t Forget You're Precious

Album: Gold

Kokoroko

Those good Times

Album: Could we be More

Kokoroko

Soul Searching

Album: Could we be More

Little Simz

Gorilla

Album: No Thank you

Gabriels

The Blind

Album: Angels & Queens, part 1

Gabriels

Spanish Harlem

Single

Kendrick Lamar

The Heart Part 5

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Björk

Atopos

Album: Fossora