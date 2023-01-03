Playlist Matthias Röckl
03. Januar
Dienstag, 03. Januar 2023
Bobby Lees
Monkey Mind
Album: Bellevue
Bobby Lees
Drive
Album: Skin Suit
Bobby Lees
Bellevue
Album: Bellevue
Native Sun
Strawberry Cough
Album: Off with our heads
Native Sun
Ther is revolution
Album: Off with our heads
Billy Woods
NYNEX
Album: Aethiopes
Billy Woods
Haarlem
Album: Aethiopes
Open Mike Eagle
79th and Stoney Island
Album: Component System With The Auto Reverse
MIKE
Leaders of tomorrow
Album: Disco!
MIKE
Aaaw Zaza
Album: Disco!
Blockhead
Deeperstill feat. Homeboy Sandman
Album: Free Sweatpants
Homeboy Sandman
Holiday (Kozi und Fink Remix)
Album: DJ Kicks: DJ Koze
Daphni
Arp Blocks
Album: Cherry
Daphni
Cloudy
Album: Cherry
Cakes Da Killa
Luv Me Nots
Album Svengali