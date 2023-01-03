Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Published at: 3-1-2023 11:05 PM

Matthias Röckl | Bild: Matthias Röckl

03 Januar

Dienstag, 03. Januar 2023

Bobby Lees
Monkey Mind
Album: Bellevue

Bobby Lees
Drive
Album: Skin Suit

Bobby Lees
Bellevue
Album: Bellevue

Native Sun
Strawberry Cough
Album: Off with our heads

Native Sun
Ther is revolution
Album: Off with our heads

Billy Woods
NYNEX
Album: Aethiopes

Billy Woods
Haarlem
Album: Aethiopes

Open Mike Eagle
79th and Stoney Island
Album: Component System With The Auto Reverse

MIKE
Leaders of tomorrow
Album: Disco!

MIKE
Aaaw Zaza
Album: Disco!

Blockhead
Deeperstill feat. Homeboy Sandman
Album: Free Sweatpants

Homeboy Sandman
Holiday (Kozi und Fink Remix)
Album: DJ Kicks: DJ Koze

Daphni
Arp Blocks
Album: Cherry

Daphni
Cloudy
Album: Cherry

Cakes Da Killa
Luv Me Nots
Album Svengali