Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
17. Dezember
Samstag, 17. Dezember 2022
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Energy Flow
Album: Playing the Piano 12122020
Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto
By This River
Album: Summvs - remaster V.I.R.U.S. 2002 -2011
Yellow Magic Orchestra
Computer Game - "Theme From The Circus"
Album: Yellow Magic Orchestra – Remastered
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence feat. Jaques Morelenbaum + Judy Kang
Album: Three
K: Ryuichi Sakamoto
Fight
Album: Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence: Soundtrack From The Original Motion Picture
Yellow Magic Orchestra
Prologue
Album: Technodelic
Yellow Magic Orchestra
Tighten Up - Japanese Gentlemen Stand Up Please!
Album: X∞ Multiplies
David Sylvian, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Alva Noto
Grains - David Sylvian Remodel
Album: Ryuichi Sakamoto - A Tribute to To the Moon and Back
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Fullmoon
Async
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Andata
Album: Playing the Piano 12122020
Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto
Iano
Album: Insen - remaster 2002 -2011 V.I.R.U.S.
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Aubade
Album: Playing the Piano 12122020