Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Author: Judith Schnaubelt

Published at: 18-12-2022

17 Dezember

Samstag, 17. Dezember 2022

Ryuichi Sakamoto
Energy Flow  
Album: Playing the Piano 12122020

Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto
By This River 
Album: Summvs - remaster V.I.R.U.S.  2002 -2011

Yellow Magic Orchestra
Computer Game - "Theme From The Circus"
Album: Yellow Magic Orchestra – Remastered

Ryuichi Sakamoto
Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence feat. Jaques Morelenbaum + Judy Kang
Album: Three 

K: Ryuichi Sakamoto
Fight
Album: Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence: Soundtrack From The Original Motion Picture  

Yellow Magic Orchestra
Prologue
Album: Technodelic

Yellow Magic Orchestra
Tighten Up  - Japanese Gentlemen Stand Up Please!
Album: X∞ Multiplies

David Sylvian,   Ryuichi Sakamoto, Alva Noto
Grains  - David Sylvian Remodel
Album: Ryuichi Sakamoto - A Tribute to To the Moon and Back

Ryuichi Sakamoto     
Fullmoon
Async

Ryuichi Sakamoto
Andata
Album: Playing the Piano 12122020

Alva Noto + Ryuichi Sakamoto
Iano    
Album: Insen - remaster 2002 -2011 V.I.R.U.S.

Ryuichi Sakamoto
Aubade
Album: Playing the Piano 12122020