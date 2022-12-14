Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Published at: 14-12-2022 11:05 PM

Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß | Bild: Lisa Hinder

14 Dezember

Mittwoch, 14. Dezember 2022

Caroline Polachek
Welcome to my Island

Chairlift
Evident Utensil
Album: Does You Inspire You

A.G. Cook
Acid Angel
Album: 7G

A.G. Cook
The Darkness
Album: Apple

Charli XCX
Good Ones
Album: Good Ones

Caroline Polachek
So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A.G. Cook Remix)

Weyes Blood
Hearts Aglow
Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Lana del Rey
Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Album: Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Honey Dijon
Drama feat. Rimarkable & Dope Earth Alien
Album: Black Girl Magic

Mura Masa
Hollaback Bitch feat. Shygirl & Channel Tres
Album: Demon Time

Jungle
Good Times (Sofia Kourtesis)

Phoebe Brigders
So Much Wine

Kadhja Bonet
California Holiday