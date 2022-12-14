Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
14. Dezember
Mittwoch, 14. Dezember 2022
Caroline Polachek
Welcome to my Island
Chairlift
Evident Utensil
Album: Does You Inspire You
A.G. Cook
Acid Angel
Album: 7G
A.G. Cook
The Darkness
Album: Apple
Charli XCX
Good Ones
Album: Good Ones
Caroline Polachek
So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings (A.G. Cook Remix)
Weyes Blood
Hearts Aglow
Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
Lana del Rey
Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Album: Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Honey Dijon
Drama feat. Rimarkable & Dope Earth Alien
Album: Black Girl Magic
Mura Masa
Hollaback Bitch feat. Shygirl & Channel Tres
Album: Demon Time
Jungle
Good Times (Sofia Kourtesis)
Phoebe Brigders
So Much Wine
Kadhja Bonet
California Holiday