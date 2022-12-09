Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 09. Dezember 2022

Patti Smith

After The Goldrush

Album: Banga

Patti Smith

Dancin‘ Barefoot (live in Dachau 2012)

Live

Eric Dolphy

Hat and beard

Album: Out to lunch

Frank Zappa

Camarillo Brillo

Album: Overnite-Sensation

The Cure

Letter To Elise

Album: Wish

Blumfeld

Draußen auf Kaution

Album: L’etat C’est Moi

Rufus Wainwright

Hallelujah

Album: Div: Shrek

Leonard Cohen

Hallelujah

Album: Various Positions

The Clash

London Callimg

Album: London Callimg

The Clash

Rudie Can’t Fail

Album: London Calling

Bob Dylan

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Album: Another Self Portrait

Saul Williams

Twice The First Time

Album: Div: Black Whole Styles