Playlist Michael Bartle

Author: Nachtmix

Published at: 9-12-2022

09 Dezember

Freitag, 09. Dezember 2022

Patti Smith
After The Goldrush
Album: Banga

Patti Smith
Dancin‘ Barefoot (live in Dachau 2012)
Live

Eric Dolphy
Hat and beard
Album: Out to lunch

Frank Zappa
Camarillo Brillo
Album: Overnite-Sensation

The Cure
Letter To Elise
Album: Wish

Blumfeld
Draußen auf Kaution
Album: L’etat C’est Moi

Rufus Wainwright
Hallelujah
Album: Div: Shrek

Leonard Cohen
Hallelujah
Album: Various Positions

The Clash
London Callimg
Album: London Callimg

The Clash
Rudie Can’t Fail
Album: London Calling

Bob Dylan
When I Paint My Masterpiece
Album: Another Self Portrait

Saul Williams
Twice The First Time
Album: Div: Black Whole Styles

Fleetwood Mac
The Chain
Album: Rummours