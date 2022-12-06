Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Author: Roderich Fabian

Published at: 6-12-2022

06 Dezember

Dienstag, 06. Dezember 2022

The Temptations
Papa was a Rolling Stone
Album: All Directions

The Undisputed Truth
Papa was a Rolling Stone
Single

The Temptations
Run Charlie run
Album: All Directions

The Temptations
Mother Nature
Album: All Directions

The Temptations
Love woke me up this Morning
Album: All Directions

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
Love woke me up this Morning
Album: Easy

Roberta Flack
The first Time ever I saw your Face
Album: First Take

The Temptations
The first Time ever I saw your Face
Album: All Directions

The Temptations
Funky Music sho nuff turns me on
Album: All Directions

Edwin Starr
Funky Music sho nuff turns me on
Album: Involved

The Temptations
Do your Thing
Album: All Directions

Isaac Hayes
Do your Thing
Album: Ultimate Isaac Hayes (Can you dig it?)

The Temptations
I ain't got nothing
Album: All Directions


1