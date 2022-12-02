Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

0

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Author: Sabine Gietzelt

Published at: 2-12-2022

02 Dezember

Freitag, 02. Dezember 2022

Dfalt
Arrested Silence
Album: Dfalt

Colder
Silence
Album: Many Colors

Stella Sommer
Silence In A Silver Coat
Album: Silence Wore A Silver Coat

Sylvain Chauveau & Ensemble Nocturne
(Enjoy) The Silence
Album: Down To The Bone (An Acoustic Tribute To Depeche Mode)

Björk
It's oh so quiet
EP

Fugazi
Waiting Room
Album: Fugazi

Chris Imler
Richtige Stille Kann Niemand ertragen
Album: Maschinen und Tiere

Nils Frahm
All Armed
Album: All Encores

Rayon
A Beat Of Silence
Album: A Beat Of Silence

Yoshihide Otomo*
Snow, Silence, partially sunny
Album: To The Moon And Back - A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto

Prince Rama
Golden Silence
Album: Trust Now

Rayon
Cuts
Album: A Beat Of Silence


0