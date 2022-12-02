Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 02. Dezember 2022

Dfalt

Arrested Silence

Album: Dfalt

Colder

Silence

Album: Many Colors

Stella Sommer

Silence In A Silver Coat

Album: Silence Wore A Silver Coat

Sylvain Chauveau & Ensemble Nocturne

(Enjoy) The Silence

Album: Down To The Bone (An Acoustic Tribute To Depeche Mode)

Björk

It's oh so quiet

EP

Fugazi

Waiting Room

Album: Fugazi

Chris Imler

Richtige Stille Kann Niemand ertragen

Album: Maschinen und Tiere

Nils Frahm

All Armed

Album: All Encores

Rayon

A Beat Of Silence

Album: A Beat Of Silence

Yoshihide Otomo*

Snow, Silence, partially sunny

Album: To The Moon And Back - A Tribute To Ryuichi Sakamoto

Prince Rama

Golden Silence

Album: Trust Now