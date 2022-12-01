Playlist Angie Portmann
01. Dezember
Donnerstag, 01. Dezember 2022
White Lung
If you're gone
Album: Premonition
Brendan Benson
I missed the plane
Album: Low Key
Brendan Benson
Ain't no good
Album: Low Key
Sophie Jamieson
Addition
Album: Choosing
Sophie Jamieson
Sink
Album: Choosing
Voodoo Jürgens
Es geht ma ned ei
Album: Wie die Nocht noch jung wor
Ryuichi Sakamoto
The sheltering sky (Alva Noto Remodel)
Album: To the moon and back (Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto)
Soulrocca
Rap is outta control feat. DJ Eclipse & DJ Riz
Album: In good company
Soulrocca
Rise feat. WNOL & J57
Album: In good company
Soulrocca
Real recognize real feat. J-Live
Album: In good company
Gentleman
Mad world
Album: Mad world
Haftbefehl
Kein Respekt feat. OG Keemo
Album: Mainpark baby
Leftfield
Full way round feat. Grian Chatten
Album: This is what we do