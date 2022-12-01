Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 01.12.2022 23:05 Uhr

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR

01 Dezember

Donnerstag, 01. Dezember 2022

White Lung
If you're gone
Album: Premonition

Brendan Benson
I missed the plane
Album: Low Key

Brendan Benson
Ain't no good
Album: Low Key

Sophie Jamieson
Addition
Album: Choosing

Sophie Jamieson
Sink
Album: Choosing

Voodoo Jürgens
Es geht ma ned ei
Album: Wie die Nocht noch jung wor

Ryuichi Sakamoto
The sheltering sky (Alva Noto Remodel)
Album: To the moon and back (Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto)

Soulrocca
Rap is outta control feat. DJ Eclipse & DJ Riz
Album: In good company

Soulrocca
Rise feat. WNOL & J57
Album: In good company

Soulrocca
Real recognize real feat. J-Live
Album: In good company

Gentleman
Mad world
Album: Mad world

Haftbefehl
Kein Respekt feat. OG Keemo
Album: Mainpark baby

Leftfield
Full way round feat. Grian Chatten
Album: This is what we do