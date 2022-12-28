Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 28.12.2022 23:05 Uhr

Barbara Streidl | Bild: BR

28 Dezember

Mittwoch, 28. Dezember 2022

Cat Power
I had a dream Joe
Album: Covers

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
I'll keep waiting
Album: Dahmer-Soundtrack

Malva
Polly
Album: Das Grell in meinem Kopf

Fontaines D.C.
In ár gCro´the go deo
Album: Skinty Fia

Arny Margret
The world is between us
Album: They only talk aabout the weather

First Aid Kit
Wild Horses II
Album: Palomino

Tami Neilson
Ain't my job
Album: Kingmaker

Jesca Hoop
Hatred has a mother
Album: Order of Rmance

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Burning
Album: Cool it down

Meskerem Mees
Try you might

Shervin Hajipour
Baraye

Anna Erhard
Three tons of Steel
Album: Campsite

Angel Olsen
Big Time
Album: Big Time

Spoon
The Devil & Mister Jones