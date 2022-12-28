Playlist Barbara Streidl
Mittwoch, 28. Dezember 2022
Cat Power
I had a dream Joe
Album: Covers
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
I'll keep waiting
Album: Dahmer-Soundtrack
Malva
Polly
Album: Das Grell in meinem Kopf
Fontaines D.C.
In ár gCro´the go deo
Album: Skinty Fia
Arny Margret
The world is between us
Album: They only talk aabout the weather
First Aid Kit
Wild Horses II
Album: Palomino
Tami Neilson
Ain't my job
Album: Kingmaker
Jesca Hoop
Hatred has a mother
Album: Order of Rmance
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Burning
Album: Cool it down
Meskerem Mees
Try you might
Shervin Hajipour
Baraye
Anna Erhard
Three tons of Steel
Album: Campsite
Angel Olsen
Big Time
Album: Big Time
Spoon
The Devil & Mister Jones