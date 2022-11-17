Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Published at: 17-11-2022 11:05 PM

17 November

Donnerstag, 17. November 2022

Felix Laband
Derek & Me
Album: The Soft White Hand

Weyes Blood
It’s Not Just Me, it’s everybody
Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Helen Ganya
Afterpraty
Album: Polish The Machine

Richard Dawson
Thicker Than Water
Album: The Ruby Cord

Wild Billy Childish & The Singing Loins
The Fighting Temeraire
Album: The Fighting Temeraire

Malva
Dance With The Devil
Album: Das Grell In Meinem Kopf

Malva
Schatten
Album: Das Grell In Meinem Kopf

Brockhampton
The Family
Album: The Family

Brockhampton
The Ending
Album: The Family

Pearls Before Swines
Translucent Carriages (Alternate Version)
Album: The Wizard Of Is

The Smashing Pumpkins
With Ado I Do
Album: Atum: Act 1

Pole
Tempus
Album: Tempus