Playlist Matthias Hacker
17. November
Donnerstag, 17. November 2022
Felix Laband
Derek & Me
Album: The Soft White Hand
Weyes Blood
It’s Not Just Me, it’s everybody
Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
Helen Ganya
Afterpraty
Album: Polish The Machine
Richard Dawson
Thicker Than Water
Album: The Ruby Cord
Wild Billy Childish & The Singing Loins
The Fighting Temeraire
Album: The Fighting Temeraire
Malva
Dance With The Devil
Album: Das Grell In Meinem Kopf
Malva
Schatten
Album: Das Grell In Meinem Kopf
Brockhampton
The Family
Album: The Family
Brockhampton
The Ending
Album: The Family
Pearls Before Swines
Translucent Carriages (Alternate Version)
Album: The Wizard Of Is
The Smashing Pumpkins
With Ado I Do
Album: Atum: Act 1
Pole
Tempus
Album: Tempus