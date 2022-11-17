Playlist Matthias Hacker

Donnerstag, 17. November 2022

Felix Laband

Derek & Me

Album: The Soft White Hand

Weyes Blood

It’s Not Just Me, it’s everybody

Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Helen Ganya

Afterpraty

Album: Polish The Machine

Richard Dawson

Thicker Than Water

Album: The Ruby Cord

Wild Billy Childish & The Singing Loins

The Fighting Temeraire

Album: The Fighting Temeraire

Malva

Dance With The Devil

Album: Das Grell In Meinem Kopf

Malva

Schatten

Album: Das Grell In Meinem Kopf

Brockhampton

The Family

Album: The Family

Brockhampton

The Ending

Album: The Family

Pearls Before Swines

Translucent Carriages (Alternate Version)

Album: The Wizard Of Is

The Smashing Pumpkins

With Ado I Do

Album: Atum: Act 1