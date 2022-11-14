Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ralf Summer

Author: Ralf Summer

Published at: 14-11-2022

Montag, 14. November 2022

Hermanos Gutiérrez
El Bueno Y El Malo
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo

Hermanos Gutiérrez
Hermosa Drive
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo

Nathan Salsburg
XII
Album: Landwerk No 3

The Green Man (TGM)
Breakbeat Bossa
Album: Lower Breakbeats EP

Count Ossie & The Mystic Revelation of Rastafari
Mabrat (Passin Thru)
Album: Grounation

Teebs
Nes
Album: Did It Again - Single

Raybone Jones
Green Funk
Album: DJ Kicks mixed by Theo Parrish

Aphex Twin
Pulsewidth
Album: Selected Ambient Works 1

Plaid
Tomason
Album: Feorm Falorx

Pyrolator
Die Pause
Album: Niemandsland

Wolfgang Riechmann
Wunderbar
Album: Eins und Zwei und Drei und Vier Vol. 2 – Deutsche Experimentelle Pop-Musik 1978-1987

Burial
Exokind
Album: Streetlands EP

Ekkehard Ehlers
Plays John Cassavetes 2
Album: Plays


