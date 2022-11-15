Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 15.11.2022

15 November

Dienstag, 15. November 2022

Emmylou Harris
Pancho and Lefty
Album: Luxury Liner

Townes Van Zandt
No lonesome Tune
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt
Sad Cinderella
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt
German Mustard
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt
Don't let the Sunshine fool ya
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt
Honky Tonkin'
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt
Snow don't fall
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt
Fraulein
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Bobby Helms
Fraulein
(Single)

Townes Van Zandt
Pancho and Lefty
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt
If I needed you
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Andrew Bird
If I needed you
Album: Hands of Flory

Townes Van Zandt
Heavenly Houseboat Blues
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Townes Van Zandt
Silver Ships of Andilar
Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt


