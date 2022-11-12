Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Noe Noack

Von: Noe Noack

Stand: 12.11.2022

12 November

Samstag, 12. November 2022

The Veldt
New Blood
Album: Entropy Is The Mainline To God

The Veldt
Electric Revolution
Album: Entropy Is The Mainline To God

Cocteau Twins
Blind, Dumb, Deaf
Album: Garlands

The Veldt
Sweeter
Album: Entropy Is The Mainline To God

A.R. Kane
Suicide Kiss
Album: 69

Cocteau Twins
Blind, Dumb, Deaf
Album: Garlands

A.R. Kane
A Love From Outa Space
Album: "i"

My Bloody Valentine
Only Shallow
Album: Loveless

The Veldt
New Blood
Album: Entropy Is The Mainline To God

Cold Gawd
Sweet Jesus Wept Shit
Album: God Get Me The Fuck Out Of Here

Cold Gawd
Pale Silver Sofa
Album: God Get Me The Fuck Out Of Here

Luster
Thorn in yr Kiss
Single

Luster
Dream
-

Whitelands
How it feels
Single

Two Cars
Sediments
Single


