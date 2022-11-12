Playlist Noe Noack

Samstag, 12. November 2022

The Veldt

New Blood

Album: Entropy Is The Mainline To God

The Veldt

Electric Revolution

Album: Entropy Is The Mainline To God

Cocteau Twins

Blind, Dumb, Deaf

Album: Garlands

The Veldt

Sweeter

Album: Entropy Is The Mainline To God

A.R. Kane

Suicide Kiss

Album: 69

Cocteau Twins

Blind, Dumb, Deaf

Album: Garlands

A.R. Kane

A Love From Outa Space

Album: "i"

My Bloody Valentine

Only Shallow

Album: Loveless

The Veldt

New Blood

Album: Entropy Is The Mainline To God

Cold Gawd

Sweet Jesus Wept Shit

Album: God Get Me The Fuck Out Of Here

Cold Gawd

Pale Silver Sofa

Album: God Get Me The Fuck Out Of Here

Luster

Thorn in yr Kiss

Single

Luster

Dream

-

Whitelands

How it feels

Single