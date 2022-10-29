Playlist Matthias Röckl

Samstag, 29. Oktober 2022

Kadja Bonet

For You

Album: JGS

KAINA

Apple

Album: It was A Home

KAINA

Blue feat. Helado Negro

Album: It was A Home

Sen. Morimoto

People Watching

Album: Cannonball

Contour

From Exile - 3rd Ward

Album: Onwards!

Contour

Hearing Voices

Album: Onwards!

Contour

Repossesses

Album: Onwards!

Santigold

Ushers of the New World

Album: Spirituals

Amber Mark

What it is

Album: Three Dimensions Deep

Sherwyn

Goddess Reign feat. Amber Mark

Album: Goddess Reign

Say She She

Forget Me Not

Album: Prism

Say She She

Believe

Album: Prism

IAMDDB

Urban Jazz

Album: Swervvvvv.5