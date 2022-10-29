Playlist Matthias Röckl
29. Oktober
Samstag, 29. Oktober 2022
Kadja Bonet
For You
Album: JGS
KAINA
Apple
Album: It was A Home
KAINA
Blue feat. Helado Negro
Album: It was A Home
Sen. Morimoto
People Watching
Album: Cannonball
Contour
From Exile - 3rd Ward
Album: Onwards!
Contour
Hearing Voices
Album: Onwards!
Contour
Repossesses
Album: Onwards!
Santigold
Ushers of the New World
Album: Spirituals
Amber Mark
What it is
Album: Three Dimensions Deep
Sherwyn
Goddess Reign feat. Amber Mark
Album: Goddess Reign
Say She She
Forget Me Not
Album: Prism
Say She She
Believe
Album: Prism
IAMDDB
Urban Jazz
Album: Swervvvvv.5
Kelela
Happy Ending
Album: Happy Ending