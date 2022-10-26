Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
26. Oktober
Mittwoch, 26. Oktober 2022
Kerala Dust
Violet Drive
-
Young Fathers
I Saw
-
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Hate Dancin’
Album: Changes
Drugdealer
Pictures of You feat. Kate Bollinger
Album: Hiding In Plain Sight
Coco
Omen
-
Carla das Forno
Side by Side
Album: Come Around
Plains
Last 2 On Earth
Album: I Walked With You A Ways
The A’s
When I Die
Album: Fruit
The A’s
Go To Sleep My Darling Baby
Album: Fruit
Sly & The Family Stone
Spaced Cowboy
Album: There’s A Riot Going On
Charlotte Brandi
Luzern
Album: An den Alptraum
Charlotte Brandi
Wind feat. Dirk von Lowtzow
Album: An den Alptraum
Mira Mann
Unruhe
Album: Weich
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
Sandstone
Album: Pigments