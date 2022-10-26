Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Stand: 26.10.2022 23:05 Uhr

Kerala Dust
Violet Drive
-

Young Fathers
I Saw
-

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Hate Dancin’
Album: Changes

Drugdealer
Pictures of You feat. Kate Bollinger
Album: Hiding In Plain Sight

Coco
Omen
-

Carla das Forno
Side by Side
Album: Come Around

Plains
Last 2 On Earth
Album: I Walked With You A Ways

The A’s
When I Die
Album: Fruit

The A’s
Go To Sleep My Darling Baby
Album: Fruit

Sly & The Family Stone
Spaced Cowboy
Album: There’s A Riot Going On

Charlotte Brandi
Luzern
Album: An den Alptraum

Charlotte Brandi
Wind feat. Dirk von Lowtzow
Album: An den Alptraum

Mira Mann
Unruhe
Album: Weich

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
Sandstone
Album: Pigments