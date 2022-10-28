Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Author: Sabine Gietzelt

Published at: 28-10-2022

28 Oktober

Freitag, 28. Oktober 2022

Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Los Ninos Del Parque
Album: Les Liaisons Dangereuses

Pere Ubu
Heart Of Darkness
Album: Terminal Tower

Book Of Knots
Obituary For The Future ft. Allen Willmer
Album: Garden of Fainting Stars

The Comsat Angels
Waiting For A Miracle
Album: Waiting For A Miracle

Belle And Sebastian
Allie
Album: Girls In Peacetime

Tilly And The Wall
Beat Control
Naked Lunch
Gimme Shelter
The Fall
Taking Off
Album: Ersatz BG

Eyeless In Gaza
Fixation
Album: Photographs As Memoirs

The Durutti Columns
Otis
Album: Vini Reilly

Faust
Krautrock
Album: Faust IV


0