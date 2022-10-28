Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
28. Oktober
Freitag, 28. Oktober 2022
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Los Ninos Del Parque
Album: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Pere Ubu
Heart Of Darkness
Album: Terminal Tower
Book Of Knots
Obituary For The Future ft. Allen Willmer
Album: Garden of Fainting Stars
The Comsat Angels
Waiting For A Miracle
Album: Waiting For A Miracle
Belle And Sebastian
Allie
Album: Girls In Peacetime
Tilly And The Wall
Beat Control
-
Naked Lunch
Gimme Shelter
-
The Fall
Taking Off
Album: Ersatz BG
Eyeless In Gaza
Fixation
Album: Photographs As Memoirs
The Durutti Columns
Otis
Album: Vini Reilly
Faust
Krautrock
Album: Faust IV