Playlist Michael Bartle

Author: Judith Schnaubelt

Published at: 23-10-2022

23 Oktober

Sonntag, 23. Oktober 2022

Pixies
Gigantic
Album: Surfer Rosa

Pixies
Break My Body
Album: Surfer Rosa

Pixies
Bone Machine
Album: Death to the Pixies

Tkay Maidza
Where is my mind
Album: Div: Bills, Aches & Blues

Pixies
Where is my mind
Album: Surfer Rosa

Nirvana
All Apologies
Album: In Utero

TV On The Radio
Mister Grieves
Album: Young Liars

Pixies
Debaser
Album: Doolitttle

U2
You still haven’t found
Album: The Best Of

Pixies
Monkey gone to heaven
Album: Doolittle

The Breeders
Cannonball
Album: Last Splash

Pixies
Greens and Blues
Abum: Indie Cindy

Pixies
Bagboy
Album: Indie Cindy

Pixies
There is a moon
Album: Doggerel

Pixies
Vault in heaven
Album: Doggerel

Pixies
Here comes your man
-