Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 20.10.2022

Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett
Words And Guitar
Album: Dig Me In: Dig Me Out Covers Album

Frankie Cosmos
Aftershook
Album: Inner World Peace

What Are People For
Summer Of War
Album: What Are People For

What Are People For
73
Album: What Are People For

Bibio
Off Goes The Light
Album: BIB10

M.I.A.
Beep
Album: Mata

Pip Millett
All Good
Album: When Everything Is Better, I’ll let you know

Loyle Carner
Nobody Knows (Ladas Road)
Album: Hugo

Dry Cleaning
Conservative Hell
Album: Stumpwork

Arctic Monkeys
I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
Album: The Car

Alice Boman
Night And Day
Album: The Space Between

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
Cerulean
Album: Pigments

