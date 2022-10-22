Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Von: Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 22.10.2022

22 Oktober

Samstag, 22. Oktober 2022

Der Assistent
Eine neue Lunge
EP

Johnny Mauser
Krise
Album: Mausmission

Jim O´Rourke
Half-Life Crisis
Album: Simple Songs

Danielle De Picciotto
The Miracle Of The Dead Trees
Album: The Element Of Love

Prinzhorn Dance School
Crisis Team
Album: Clay Class

Jens Friebe
Das Nichtmehrkönnen
Album: Wir sind schön

Die Türen
Ich bin eine Krise
Album: Exoterik

Bob Mould
American Crisis
Album: Blue Hearts

Faith No More
Midlife Crisis
EP

New York Dolls
Personality Crisis
Album: Red Patent Leather

Crass
Mother Earth
Album: Stations Of The Crass

Hawkwind
Took the Wrong Step Years Ago
Album: X In Search Of Space

The Young Dads
Existential Crisis
o.A.


0