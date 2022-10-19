Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
19. Oktober
Mittwoch, 19. Oktober 2022
George Clinton
Atomic Dog
Album: The Best Of George Clinton
George Clinton
Man's Best Friend
Album: Computer Games
James Brown
Dooley's Junkyard Dogs
Album: The Singles, Vol. 19, 1975-1979
B52s
Quiche Lorraine
Album: Wild Planet
The Beatles
Hey Bulldog!
Album: Yellow Submarine
Harry Nilsson
The Puppy Song
Album: Harry
Eels
Last Time We Spoke Featuring - Bobby, Jr.
Album: Blinking Lights And Other Revelations
Simon Bookish
Alsatian Dog
Album: Everything/Everything
Heinz Strunk
Dackelblut
Album: Sie Nannten Ihn Dreirad
Maulgruppe
Schwarzer Hund
Album: Hitsignale
Sarah McCoy
Ugly Dog
Album: Blood Siren
Jonathan Richman
Our Dog is Getting old
Album: Colours Are Brighter
Charlie Feathers
Walking the dog
Album: Rock-A-Billy The Definitive Collection Of Rare And Unissued Recordings 1954-1973!
Lambchop
Police Dog Blues
Album: Bible
Trolle Siebenhaar
Sweet dogs
Album: Sweet dogs EP