Playlist Angie Portmann

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 13.10.2022

Donnerstag, 13. Oktober 2022

Bill Callahan
Coyotes
Album: YTILAER

Bill Callahan
Natural Information
Album: YTILAER

Plains
Hurricane
Album: I Walked With You A Ways

1975
Happiness
Album: Being funny in a foreign language

Lucrecia Dalt
Galatzó
Album: Ay

Mykki Blanco
Steps feat. Saul Williams & Mnek
Album: Stay close to music

Mykki Blanco
You will find it feat. Devendra Banhart
Album: Stay close to music

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Tippa my tongue
Album: Return of the Dream Canteen

Iggy Pop
You want it darker
Album: Here it is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen

Brian Eno
Separate us
Album: Sabotage

Dillon
Separate us
Album: 6abotage


0