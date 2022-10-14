Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Freitag, 14. Oktober 2022

George Clinton

Atomic Dog

Album: The Best Of George Clinton

George Clinton

Man's Best Friend

Album: Computer Games

James Brown

Dooley's Junkyard Dogs

Album: The Singles, Vol. 19, 1975-1979

B52s

Quiche Lorraine

Album: Wild Planet

The Beatles

Hey Bulldog!

Album: Yellow Submarine

Harry Nilsson

The Puppy Song

Album: Harry

Eels

Last Time We Spoke Featuring - Bobby, Jr.

Album: Blinking Lights And Other Revelations

Simon Bookish

Alsatian Dog

Album: Everything/Everything

Heinz Strunk

Dackelblut

Album: Sie Nannten Ihn Dreirad

Maulgruppe

Schwarzer Hund

Album: Hitsignale

Sarah McCoy

Ugly Dog

Album: Blood Siren

Jonathan Richman

Our Dog is Getting old

Album: Colours Are Brighter

Charlie Feathers

Walking the dog

Album: Rock-A-Billy The Definitive Collection Of Rare And Unissued Recordings 1954-1973!

Lambchop

Police Dog Blues

Album: Bible