Playlist Roderich Fabian

Sonntag, 19. Juni 2022

Stevie Wonder

Tuesday Heartbreak

Album: Talking Book

Little Stevie Wonder

Fingertips, Part 2

Single

Stevie Wonder

You got it bad, girl

Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder

Blame it on the sun

Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder

Superstition

Album: Talking Book

Beck, Bogert & Appice

Superstition

Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder

You are the sunshine of my Life

Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder

I believe (when I fall in love with you itll be forever)

Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder

You and I (we can conquer the world)

Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder

Lookin' for another pure love

Album: Talking Book

Stevie Wonder

Big Brother

Album: Talking Book