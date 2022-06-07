Playlist Roderich Fabian
07. Juni
Dienstag, 07. Juni 2022
Salamanda
Rumble Bumble
Album: Ashbalkum
Tyrannosaurus Rex
Salamanda Palaganda
Album: Prophets, Seers & Sages
Prefab Sprout
Faron Young
Album: Steve McQueen
The Dream Syndicate
Trying to get over
Album: Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and true Confessions
Hater
Hopes high
Album: Sincere
Baby of the Bunch
The Piss
Album: Pretty but it has no Use
Suki Waterhouse
Wikd Side
Album: I can’t let go
Noth
Nur zu
Album: Die Wahrheit über Arndt
Andreas Dorau
Kein Liebeslied
Album: Ich bin der eine von uns beiden
Hgich.T
Omas deep Thoughts
Album: Omas deep Thoughts
Muito Kaballa
Inside Outside /(Lua Preta Remix)
Album: Little Child
Nduduzo Mahkathini
Re-Amathamo
Album: The Spirit of Ntu
Shake Stew
I wear my Heart on the Outside
Album: Heat