Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 07.06.2022 23:05 Uhr

07 Juni

Dienstag, 07. Juni 2022

Salamanda
Rumble Bumble
Album: Ashbalkum

Tyrannosaurus Rex
Salamanda Palaganda
Album: Prophets, Seers & Sages

Prefab Sprout
Faron Young
Album: Steve McQueen

The Dream Syndicate
Trying to get over
Album: Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and true Confessions

Hater
Hopes high
Album: Sincere

Baby of the Bunch
The Piss
Album: Pretty but it has no Use

Suki Waterhouse
Wikd Side
Album: I can’t let go

Noth
Nur zu
Album: Die Wahrheit über Arndt

Andreas Dorau
Kein Liebeslied
Album: Ich bin der eine von uns beiden

Hgich.T
Omas deep Thoughts
Album: Omas deep Thoughts

Muito Kaballa
Inside Outside /(Lua Preta Remix)
Album: Little Child

Nduduzo Mahkathini
Re-Amathamo
Album: The Spirit of Ntu

Shake Stew
I wear my Heart on the Outside
Album: Heat