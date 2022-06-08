Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
08. Juni
Mittwoch, 08. Juni 2022
Kacey Musgraves
There is a light
Album: Star-crossed
Islandman
Rest in Space
Album: Rest in Space
The Frightnrs
Trouble in here
Album: Nothing More To Say
Resi Reiner
Richtig Sommer
Album: echsestieren EP
Euroteuro, Mile Me Deaf
Musik
Single
Washed Out
Time to Walk Away
Album: Purple Noon
Atlas Sound feat. Noah Lennox
Walkabout
Album: Logos
Jonathan Richman
That Summer Feeling
Album: I must be king - The best of Jonathan Richman
Spectral Display
It Takes A Muscle (To Fall In Love)
Album: Spectral Display
Lana del Rey
Doin’t Time
Album: Norman Fucking Rockwell