Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 05.06.2022 23:05 Uhr

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR

05 Juni

Sonntag, 05. Juni 2022

The Kings of Dubrock
Ich kann wieder zaubern
Album: Dubbies on top

The Kings of Dubrock
Ich bin alle Männer
Album: Dubbies on top

The Plastik Beatniks
War Memoir feat. Moor Mother
Album: All those streets I must find cities for (12 songs for Bob Kaufman)

The Plastik Beatniks
Harwood Alley Song feat. Angel Bat Dawid
Album: All those streets I must find cities for (12 songs for Bob Kaufman)

The Plastik Beatniks
Ginsberg (for Allen) feat. Patti Smith
Album: All those streets I must find cities for (12 songs for Bob Kaufman)

Ro70
Gog
Album: Ro70

Ro70
Alma
Album: Ro70

Kat Frankie
Shiny things
Album: Shiny things

Kat Frankie
Love
Album: Shiny things

Erdmöbel
Bernoulli Effekt
Album: Guten Morgen, Ragazzi

Erdmöbel
Supermond
Album: Guten Morgen, Ragazzi