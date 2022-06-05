Playlist Angie Portmann

Sonntag, 05. Juni 2022

The Kings of Dubrock

Ich kann wieder zaubern

Album: Dubbies on top

The Kings of Dubrock

Ich bin alle Männer

Album: Dubbies on top

The Plastik Beatniks

War Memoir feat. Moor Mother

Album: All those streets I must find cities for (12 songs for Bob Kaufman)

The Plastik Beatniks

Harwood Alley Song feat. Angel Bat Dawid

Album: All those streets I must find cities for (12 songs for Bob Kaufman)

The Plastik Beatniks

Ginsberg (for Allen) feat. Patti Smith

Album: All those streets I must find cities for (12 songs for Bob Kaufman)

Ro70

Gog

Album: Ro70

Ro70

Alma

Album: Ro70

Kat Frankie

Shiny things

Album: Shiny things

Kat Frankie

Love

Album: Shiny things

Erdmöbel

Bernoulli Effekt

Album: Guten Morgen, Ragazzi