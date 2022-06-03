Playlist Michel Bartle
03. Juni
Freitag, 03. Juni 2022
G. Love and the Special Sauce
Blues Music
Album: Okeh
J Dilla
Workinonit
Album: Donuts
Robert Glasper
Letter To Hermione
Album: Black Radio
Feathers
The Ching-A-Ling Song (feat. David Bowie)
Single
David Bowie
Cygnet Comittee
Album: Space Oddity
Traffic
The Low Spark of high-heeled boys
Album: The Low Spark of high-heeled boys
Jeff Buckley
The Way Young Lovers Do
Album: Live at Sin-E
Tim Buckley
Hong Kong Bar
Album: Greetings From L.A
Siouxsie & The Banshees
Hong Kong Garden
Album: The Scream
Tank & The Bangas
Spaceships
Album: Green Balloon
Al Green
Love and Happiness
Album: I’m still in love with you