Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Michael Bartle

Stand: 10.06.2022

10 Juni

Freitag, 10. Juni 2022

Slut
Are we bored, my dear
Maxi-Single: Are we bored, my dear?

The Stranlgers
Hangin' Around
Album: The Collection

Joe Jackson
Is she really going out with him?
Album: Stepping Out - The very best of

Traffic
The Low Spark of high-heeled boys
Album: The Low Spark of high heeled boys

Prefab Sprout
Electric Guitars
Album: Andromeda Heights

Thelonius Monk Quartett
Ugly Beauty
Album: Underground

Jorge Ben
O Telefone
Album: Forca Bruta

Daniel Villareal
Uncanny
Album: In/On

Pastor T. L. Barrett and the youth for christ choir
Nobody Knows
Album: Like A Ship (without a sail)

The Notwist
Al Sur (feat. Juana Molina)
Album: Vertigo Days


