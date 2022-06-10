Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 10. Juni 2022

Slut

Are we bored, my dear

Maxi-Single: Are we bored, my dear?

The Stranlgers

Hangin' Around

Album: The Collection

Joe Jackson

Is she really going out with him?

Album: Stepping Out - The very best of

Traffic

The Low Spark of high-heeled boys

Album: The Low Spark of high heeled boys

Prefab Sprout

Electric Guitars

Album: Andromeda Heights

Thelonius Monk Quartett

Ugly Beauty

Album: Underground

Jorge Ben

O Telefone

Album: Forca Bruta

Daniel Villareal

Uncanny

Album: In/On

Pastor T. L. Barrett and the youth for christ choir

Nobody Knows

Album: Like A Ship (without a sail)