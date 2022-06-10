Playlist Michael Bartle
10. Juni
Freitag, 10. Juni 2022
Slut
Are we bored, my dear
Maxi-Single: Are we bored, my dear?
The Stranlgers
Hangin' Around
Album: The Collection
Joe Jackson
Is she really going out with him?
Album: Stepping Out - The very best of
Traffic
The Low Spark of high-heeled boys
Album: The Low Spark of high heeled boys
Prefab Sprout
Electric Guitars
Album: Andromeda Heights
Thelonius Monk Quartett
Ugly Beauty
Album: Underground
Jorge Ben
O Telefone
Album: Forca Bruta
Daniel Villareal
Uncanny
Album: In/On
Pastor T. L. Barrett and the youth for christ choir
Nobody Knows
Album: Like A Ship (without a sail)
The Notwist
Al Sur (feat. Juana Molina)
Album: Vertigo Days