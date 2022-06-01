Playlist Barbara Streidl
01. Juni
Mittwoch, 01. Juni 2022
Nichtseattle
Ein Freund
Album: Kommunistenlibido
Judith Holofernes
ich wär so gern gut
Album:
Anna Calvi
Ain’t no grave
Single
Laura Marling
Wild once
Album: Semper femina
Michelle David and the True-Tones
You can make it
Album: Truth & Soul
Birgit Jones
Hot Stone
Single
Florence & The Machine
Free
Album: Dance fever
Cat Power
I had a dream Joe
Album: Covers
Cat Power
Wanderer
Album: Wanderer
Mayuko
Cholericly Yours
Single
Joan As Police Woman / Tony Allen / Dave Okumu
Geometry of you
Album: The solution is restless
Girl in Red I’ll call you mine
Single
Sorry
There’s so many people that want to be loved
Single