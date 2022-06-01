Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 01.06.2022 23:05 Uhr

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR

01 Juni

Mittwoch, 01. Juni 2022

Nichtseattle
Ein Freund
Album: Kommunistenlibido

Judith Holofernes
ich wär so gern gut
Album:

Anna Calvi
Ain’t no grave
Single

Laura Marling
Wild once
Album: Semper femina

Michelle David and the True-Tones
You can make it
Album: Truth & Soul

Birgit Jones
Hot Stone
Single

Florence & The Machine
Free
Album: Dance fever

Cat Power
I had a dream Joe
Album: Covers

Cat Power
Wanderer
Album: Wanderer

Mayuko
Cholericly Yours
Single

Joan As Police Woman / Tony Allen / Dave Okumu
Geometry of you
Album: The solution is restless

Girl in Red I’ll call you mine
Single

Sorry
There’s so many people that want to be loved
Single