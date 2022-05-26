Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 26.05.2022 23:05 Uhr

Matthias Hacker, Oktober 2018. | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

26 Mai

Donnerstag, 26. Mai 2022

Steve Earle & The Dukes
Mr. Bojangles
Album: Jerry Jeff

Markus Acher
Like A Plane (Feat. Saya)
Album: Like a plane

Regener Pappik Busch
Freddie Freeloader
Album: Things To come

HAAi
Pigeon Barron
Album: Baby, we're ascending

Tosca
Osam

Wilco
Tired of Taking It Out On You
Album: Cruel Country

Wilco
Falling Apart (Right Now)
Album: Cruel Country

DEHD
Clear
Album: Blue Skies

Jeane Carne
Black Rainbows
Album: Jazz is Dead, Vol. 12

Foam & Sand
Post String Theory
Album: The Million Years Reworks