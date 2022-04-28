Playlist Angie Portmann
28. April
Donnerstag, 28. April 2022
Toro y Moi
The Postman
Album: Mahal
Toro y Moi
Déjà vu
Album: Mahal
Kelly Lee Owens
Voice
Album: LP. 8
Kelly Lee Owens
Sonic 8
Album: LP. 8
Tomberlin
Memory
Album: I don't know who needs to hear this
Congotronics International
Where's the one?
Album: Where's the one?
Nichtseattle
Nachvater
Album: Kommunistenlibido
Let’s eat grandma
Happy New Year
Album: Two ribbons
Seratones
I'll be back
Album: Love & algorhythms
Rammstein
Zick Zack
Album: Zeit
Action Bronson
Tongpo
Album: Cocodrillo Turbo