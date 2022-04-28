Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Angie Portmann

Stand: 28.04.2022 23:05 Uhr

28 April

Toro y Moi
The Postman
Album: Mahal

Toro y Moi
Déjà vu
Album: Mahal

Kelly Lee Owens
Voice
Album: LP. 8

Kelly Lee Owens
Sonic 8
Album: LP. 8

Tomberlin
Memory
Album: I don't know who needs to hear this

Congotronics International
Where's the one?
Album: Where's the one?

Nichtseattle
Nachvater
Album: Kommunistenlibido

Let’s eat grandma
Happy New Year
Album: Two ribbons

Seratones
I'll be back
Album: Love & algorhythms

Rammstein
Zick Zack
Album: Zeit

Action Bronson
Tongpo
Album: Cocodrillo Turbo