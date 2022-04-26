Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Dienstag, 26. April 2022

Daniel Villarreal

In/ On

Album: Panamá 77

Ernst Jandl

Alphabet

Album: Spaß - Vom Vom Zum Zum

Charles Mingus

Lock 'Em Up (Hellview Of Bellevue)

Album: Mingus

Jack Kerouac

San Francisco Scene (The Beat Generation)

Album: The Beat GGeneration, Volume 1

Charles Mingus

Freedom

Album: Charlie Mingus at Town

Black Voices/ Watts Prophets

I'll Stop Calling You Niggers

Album: On The Streets In Watts

The Last Poets

Black Is Chant Revolutionary Hymns #1 (of 2)

Album: This Is Madness

Gil Scott-Heron

Introduction / The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Album: Small Talk at 125th and Lennox

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson

Peace Go With You, Brother

Album: Winter in America

The Plastik Beatniks feat. Bob Kaufman

All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

The Plastik Beatniks feat. Allen Ginsberg, Raimond Foye

What Hee Looks Like

Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

The Plastik Beatniks feat. Patty Smith

Ginsberg - For Allen

Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

LOVE

The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This

Album: Forever Changes

Tindersticks

Summat Moon

Album: Kathleen