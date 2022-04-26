Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
26. April
Dienstag, 26. April 2022
Daniel Villarreal
In/ On
Album: Panamá 77
Ernst Jandl
Alphabet
Album: Spaß - Vom Vom Zum Zum
Charles Mingus
Lock 'Em Up (Hellview Of Bellevue)
Album: Mingus
Jack Kerouac
San Francisco Scene (The Beat Generation)
Album: The Beat GGeneration, Volume 1
Charles Mingus
Freedom
Album: Charlie Mingus at Town
Black Voices/ Watts Prophets
I'll Stop Calling You Niggers
Album: On The Streets In Watts
The Last Poets
Black Is Chant Revolutionary Hymns #1 (of 2)
Album: This Is Madness
Gil Scott-Heron
Introduction / The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Album: Small Talk at 125th and Lennox
Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson
Peace Go With You, Brother
Album: Winter in America
The Plastik Beatniks feat. Bob Kaufman
All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For
The Plastik Beatniks feat. Allen Ginsberg, Raimond Foye
What Hee Looks Like
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For
The Plastik Beatniks feat. Patty Smith
Ginsberg - For Allen
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For
LOVE
The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This
Album: Forever Changes
Tindersticks
Summat Moon
Album: Kathleen
Tindersticks
What Are You Fighting For
Album: Past Imperfect - The Best of Tindersticks 92-21