Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 26.04.2022 23:05 Uhr

Judith Schnaubelt | Bild: BR

26 April

Dienstag, 26. April 2022

Daniel Villarreal 
In/ On
Album: Panamá 77

Ernst Jandl
Alphabet
Album: Spaß - Vom Vom Zum Zum

Charles Mingus
Lock 'Em Up (Hellview Of Bellevue)
Album: Mingus

Jack Kerouac
San Francisco Scene (The Beat Generation)
Album: The Beat GGeneration, Volume 1

Charles Mingus         
Freedom
Album: Charlie Mingus at Town

Black Voices/ Watts Prophets
I'll Stop Calling You Niggers
Album: On The Streets In Watts

The Last Poets
Black Is Chant Revolutionary Hymns #1 (of 2)
Album: This Is Madness

Gil Scott-Heron
Introduction / The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Album: Small Talk at 125th and Lennox

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson
Peace Go With You, Brother
Album: Winter in America

The Plastik Beatniks feat. Bob Kaufman
All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

The Plastik Beatniks feat. Allen Ginsberg, Raimond Foye
What Hee Looks Like
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

The Plastik Beatniks feat. Patty Smith         
Ginsberg - For Allen
Album: All Those Streets I Must Find Cities For

LOVE
The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This
Album: Forever Changes

Tindersticks
Summat Moon
Album: Kathleen

Tindersticks
What Are You Fighting For
Album: Past Imperfect - The Best of Tindersticks 92-21