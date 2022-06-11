Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Samstag, 11. Juni 2022

Gun Club

Preaching Blues

Album: Fire of Love

Robert Johnson

Preachin‘ Blues (Up Jumped the Devil)

Album: The Complete Recordings

Robert Johnson

32-20 Blues

Album: The Complete Recordings

Robert Johnson

Me and the Devil Blues

Album: The Complete Recordings

Rolling Stones

Love in Vain

Album: Let It Bleed

T. Rex

Children of the Revolution

Album: Tanx

Rolling Stones

You Win Again

Album: Some Girls

Beasts of Bourbon

Cocksucker Blues

Album: From the Belly of…

Dock Boggs

Sugar Baby

Album: Country Blues

Johnny Cash

I See a Darkness

Album: Solitary Man

Bonnie Prince Billy

New Partner

Album: Strange Form of Life

Sue Foley

She Don’t Belong to You

Album: Ten Days in November

John Cale

Fear

Album: Guts