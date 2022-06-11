Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
11. Juni
Samstag, 11. Juni 2022
Gun Club
Preaching Blues
Album: Fire of Love
Robert Johnson
Preachin‘ Blues (Up Jumped the Devil)
Album: The Complete Recordings
Robert Johnson
32-20 Blues
Album: The Complete Recordings
Robert Johnson
Me and the Devil Blues
Album: The Complete Recordings
Rolling Stones
Love in Vain
Album: Let It Bleed
T. Rex
Children of the Revolution
Album: Tanx
Rolling Stones
You Win Again
Album: Some Girls
Beasts of Bourbon
Cocksucker Blues
Album: From the Belly of…
Dock Boggs
Sugar Baby
Album: Country Blues
Johnny Cash
I See a Darkness
Album: Solitary Man
Bonnie Prince Billy
New Partner
Album: Strange Form of Life
Sue Foley
She Don’t Belong to You
Album: Ten Days in November
John Cale
Fear
Album: Guts
John Fahey
On Doing an Evil Deed Blues
Album: Return of the Repressed