Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Von: Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 11.06.2022

11 Juni

Samstag, 11. Juni 2022

Gun Club
Preaching Blues
Album: Fire of Love

Robert Johnson
Preachin‘ Blues (Up Jumped the Devil)
Album: The Complete Recordings

Robert Johnson
32-20 Blues
Album: The Complete Recordings

Robert Johnson
Me and the Devil Blues
Album: The Complete Recordings

Rolling Stones
Love in Vain
Album: Let It Bleed

T. Rex
Children of the Revolution
Album: Tanx

Rolling Stones
You Win Again
Album: Some Girls

Beasts of Bourbon
Cocksucker Blues
Album: From the Belly of…

Dock Boggs
Sugar Baby
Album: Country Blues

Johnny Cash
I See a Darkness
Album: Solitary Man

Bonnie Prince Billy
New Partner
Album: Strange Form of Life

Sue Foley
She Don’t Belong to You
Album: Ten Days in November

John Cale
Fear
Album: Guts

John Fahey
On Doing an Evil Deed Blues
Album: Return of the Repressed