Playlist Michael Bartle

Von: Michael Bartle

Stand: 15.04.2022

15 April

Freitag, 15. April 2022

Fleetwood Mac
Dreams
Album: Rumours

Erma Franklin
Piece of my heart
Album: Best of Soul Superstars

Weather Station
The Robber
Album: Ignorance

Bauhaus
Bela Lugosi’s Dead
Album: 5 Albums

Bauhaus
Drink The New Wine
Album: Drink The New Wine

Black Gain
Octophobic
Album: Octophobic

Todd Rundgren
Wolfman Jack
Album: Something

Tindersticks
Raindrops
Album: Tindersticks

Scott Walker
The Seventh Seal
Album: IV

Tindersticks
Lady with the braid
Album: Distractions

Otis Redding
That’s how strong my love is
Album: The King of Soul

Kamal Keila
Al Asafir
Album: : Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World


