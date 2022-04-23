Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
23. April
Samstag, 23. April 2022
Jungle Brothers
Jimmy's Bonus Beat
Album: Straight Out the Jungle
Jungle Brothers
Straight Out the Jungle
Album: Straight Out the Jungle
Jungle Brothers
Black is black
Album: Straight Out the Jungle
Neue Grafik & Neue Grafik Ensemble
Black Bodies
Album: Album: Foulden Road Part II
Neue Grafik & Neue Grafik Ensemble
For Adama
Album: Album: Foulden Road Part II
Neue Grafik & Neue Grafik Ensemble
Queen Assa
Album: Album: Foulden Road Part II
Sly Johnson
Alive
Album: 55.4
Sly Johnson
Trust me
Album: 55.4
D’Angelo
Lady
Album: Brown Sugar
Toro y Moi feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis
Magazine
Album: Mahal
Toro y Moi
Deja Vu
Album: Mahal
Gystere
Strange Breathing
Album: A Little Story & Another Story
Sean Khan feat. Heidi Vogel
Naima/ Atjazz-Remix
Album: Naima