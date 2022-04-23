Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 23.04.2022

23 April

Samstag, 23. April 2022

Jungle Brothers
Jimmy's Bonus Beat
Album: Straight Out the Jungle   

Jungle Brothers
Straight Out the Jungle    
Album: Straight Out the Jungle   

Jungle Brothers
Black is black  
Album: Straight Out the Jungle   

Neue Grafik & Neue Grafik Ensemble
Black Bodies
Album: Album: Foulden Road Part II  

Neue Grafik & Neue Grafik Ensemble
For Adama  
Album: Album: Foulden Road Part II  

Neue Grafik & Neue Grafik Ensemble
Queen Assa     
Album: Album: Foulden Road Part II  

Sly Johnson
Alive
Album: 55.4

Sly Johnson
Trust me 
Album: 55.4

D’Angelo
Lady
Album: Brown Sugar   

Toro y Moi feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis  
Magazine
Album: Mahal

Toro y Moi
Deja Vu   
Album: Mahal

Gystere
Strange Breathing
Album: A Little Story & Another Story

Sean Khan feat. Heidi Vogel
Naima/ Atjazz-Remix   
Album: Naima


