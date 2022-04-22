Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Freitag, 22. April 2022

Tindersticks

Patchwork

-

Tindersticks

Tea Stain

Album: Tindersticks / 1st album

Tindersticks

Raindrops

Album: Tindersticks / 1st album

Scott Walker

The Seventh Seal

Album: Scott 4

Tindersticks

Kathleen

Album: Kathleen EP

Tindersticks

Summat Moon

Album: Kathleen EP

Tindersticks

Tiny Tears - Live

Album: Tindersticks - Live At The Bloomsbury Theatre 12/3/95

Tindersticks feat. Carla Torgerson

Travelling Light/ Single Version

Album: Past Imperfect - The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21

Tindersticks

My Oblivion

Album: Waiting For The Moon

Tindersticks

Follow Me City Slang

Album: The Waiting Room