Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 22.04.2022

Freitag, 22. April 2022

Tindersticks
Patchwork
-

Tindersticks
Tea Stain
Album: Tindersticks / 1st album

Tindersticks
Raindrops
Album: Tindersticks / 1st album

Scott Walker
The Seventh Seal
Album: Scott 4

Tindersticks
Kathleen   
Album: Kathleen EP

Tindersticks
Summat Moon 
Album: Kathleen EP

Tindersticks
Tiny Tears - Live
Album: Tindersticks - Live At The Bloomsbury Theatre 12/3/95

Tindersticks feat. Carla Torgerson
Travelling Light/ Single Version
Album: Past Imperfect - The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21

Tindersticks
My Oblivion 
Album: Waiting For The Moon

Tindersticks
Follow Me City Slang 
Album: The Waiting Room

Tindersticks
Both Sides Of The Blade
Album: Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21


