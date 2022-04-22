Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
22. April
Freitag, 22. April 2022
Tindersticks
Patchwork
Tindersticks
Tea Stain
Album: Tindersticks / 1st album
Tindersticks
Raindrops
Album: Tindersticks / 1st album
Scott Walker
The Seventh Seal
Album: Scott 4
Tindersticks
Kathleen
Album: Kathleen EP
Tindersticks
Summat Moon
Album: Kathleen EP
Tindersticks
Tiny Tears - Live
Album: Tindersticks - Live At The Bloomsbury Theatre 12/3/95
Tindersticks feat. Carla Torgerson
Travelling Light/ Single Version
Album: Past Imperfect - The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21
Tindersticks
My Oblivion
Album: Waiting For The Moon
Tindersticks
Follow Me City Slang
Album: The Waiting Room
Tindersticks
Both Sides Of The Blade
Album: Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21