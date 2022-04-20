Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Ann - Kathrin Mittelstraß

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 20.04.2022

20 April

Mittwoch, 20. April 2022

Billy Nomates
Blue Bones
-

Rilo Kiley
A Better Son/Daughter
Album: The Execution of all Things

Isolation Berlin
Alles Grau
Album: Berliner Schule/Prototyp

Kid Kopphausen
Das Leichteste der Welt
Album: I

Girl in Red
Summer Depression
Album: Beginnings

DISSY
SEXY DEPRESSION
Album: Anger Baby

Pauls Jets
Therapy
Album: Jazzfest

Radiohead
How to Disappear Completely
Album: Kid A

Angel Olsen
All the Good Times
-

Albaster DePlume
I’m Good At Not Crying
Album: Gold

Nailah Hunter
Forest Dark
-

Father John Misty
Buddy’s Rendezvous
Album: Chloe and the Next 20th Century

Kae Tempest
I Saw Light feat. Grian Chatten
Album: The Line Is a Curve