Playlist Ann - Kathrin Mittelstraß

Mittwoch, 20. April 2022

Billy Nomates

Blue Bones

-

Rilo Kiley

A Better Son/Daughter

Album: The Execution of all Things

Isolation Berlin

Alles Grau

Album: Berliner Schule/Prototyp

Kid Kopphausen

Das Leichteste der Welt

Album: I

Girl in Red

Summer Depression

Album: Beginnings

DISSY

SEXY DEPRESSION

Album: Anger Baby

Pauls Jets

Therapy

Album: Jazzfest

Radiohead

How to Disappear Completely

Album: Kid A

Angel Olsen

All the Good Times

-

Albaster DePlume

I’m Good At Not Crying

Album: Gold

Nailah Hunter

Forest Dark

-

Father John Misty

Buddy’s Rendezvous

Album: Chloe and the Next 20th Century