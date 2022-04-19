Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Nachtmix

Stand: 19.04.2022

19 April

Dienstag, 19. April 2022

Paul Simon
American Tune
Album: There goes Rhymin’  Simon

S. Carey
Waking up
Album: Break me open

The Turtles
You showed me
Album: The Battle of the Bands

My Idea
Baby, I’m the Man
Album: Cry Mfer

Jerry Leger
Underground Blues
Album: Nothing Pressing

Plastic Beatniks
Hollywood Beat
Album: All these Streets I must find Cities for

Father John Misty
The next 20th Century
Album: Chloe and the next 20th Century

Johnossi
Give me the Knife
Album: Mad gone wild

John
Power out for the Kingdom
Album: Nocturnal Maneuvres

Mayday Parade
Kids of Summer
Album: What it means to fall apart

Early Eyes
Chemicals
Album: Look alive!

Prince
Baby, I could never take the Place of your Man
Album: Sign “O” the Times