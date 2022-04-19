Playlist Roderich Fabian
19. April
Dienstag, 19. April 2022
Paul Simon
American Tune
Album: There goes Rhymin’ Simon
S. Carey
Waking up
Album: Break me open
The Turtles
You showed me
Album: The Battle of the Bands
My Idea
Baby, I’m the Man
Album: Cry Mfer
Jerry Leger
Underground Blues
Album: Nothing Pressing
Plastic Beatniks
Hollywood Beat
Album: All these Streets I must find Cities for
Father John Misty
The next 20th Century
Album: Chloe and the next 20th Century
Johnossi
Give me the Knife
Album: Mad gone wild
John
Power out for the Kingdom
Album: Nocturnal Maneuvres
Mayday Parade
Kids of Summer
Album: What it means to fall apart
Early Eyes
Chemicals
Album: Look alive!
Prince
Baby, I could never take the Place of your Man
Album: Sign “O” the Times