Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 12.04.2022

Dienstag, 12. April 2022

The Saints
Erotic Neurotic
Album: I’m stranded

The Snivelling Shits
Et moi, et moi, et moi
Album: Shits Alive!

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
In the Heat of the Moment
Album: Back the Way we came

Franz Ferdinand
Walk away
Album: Hits to the Head

50 Foot Wave
Blush
Album: Black Pearl

Sophia Bel
All fucking Weekend
Album: Anxiuous Avoidant

Coco Em
Winyo Nungo
Album: Kilumi EP

Swutscher
Ü30
Album: Swutscher

The Animals
See See Rider
Album: See See Rider EP

Tiny Tim
Tip-Toe thru the Tulips
-

Bart Davenport
Strange Animal
Album: Episodes

Tim Kasher
You don’t gotta beat yourself up about it
Album: Middling Age

Äl Jawala
Better go run
Album: I Way to Äl


