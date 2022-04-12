Playlist Roderich Fabian
12. April
Dienstag, 12. April 2022
The Saints
Erotic Neurotic
Album: I’m stranded
The Snivelling Shits
Et moi, et moi, et moi
Album: Shits Alive!
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
In the Heat of the Moment
Album: Back the Way we came
Franz Ferdinand
Walk away
Album: Hits to the Head
50 Foot Wave
Blush
Album: Black Pearl
Sophia Bel
All fucking Weekend
Album: Anxiuous Avoidant
Coco Em
Winyo Nungo
Album: Kilumi EP
Swutscher
Ü30
Album: Swutscher
The Animals
See See Rider
Album: See See Rider EP
Tiny Tim
Tip-Toe thru the Tulips
-
Bart Davenport
Strange Animal
Album: Episodes
Tim Kasher
You don’t gotta beat yourself up about it
Album: Middling Age
Äl Jawala
Better go run
Album: I Way to Äl