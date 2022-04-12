Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 12. April 2022

The Saints

Erotic Neurotic

Album: I’m stranded

The Snivelling Shits

Et moi, et moi, et moi

Album: Shits Alive!

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

In the Heat of the Moment

Album: Back the Way we came

Franz Ferdinand

Walk away

Album: Hits to the Head

50 Foot Wave

Blush

Album: Black Pearl

Sophia Bel

All fucking Weekend

Album: Anxiuous Avoidant

Coco Em

Winyo Nungo

Album: Kilumi EP

Swutscher

Ü30

Album: Swutscher

The Animals

See See Rider

Album: See See Rider EP

Tiny Tim

Tip-Toe thru the Tulips

-

Bart Davenport

Strange Animal

Album: Episodes

Tim Kasher

You don’t gotta beat yourself up about it

Album: Middling Age