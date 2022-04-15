Playlist Michael Bartle
Fleetwood Mac
Dreams
Album: Rumours
Erma Franklin
Piece of my heart
Album: Best of Soul Superstars
Weather Station
The Robber
Album: Ignorance
Bauhaus
Bela Lugosi’s Dead
Album: 5 Albums
Bauhaus
Drink The New Wine
Album: Drink The New Wine
Black Gain
Octophobic
Album: Octophobic
Todd Rundgren
Wolfman Jack
Album: Something
Tindersticks
Raindrops
Album: Tindersticks
Scott Walker
The Seventh Seal
Album: IV
Tindersticks
Lady with the braid
Album: Distractions
Otis Redding
That’s how strong my love is
Album: The King of Soul
Kamal Keila
Al Asafir
Album: : Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World