Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 05. April 2022

The Linda Lindas

Magic

Album: Growing up

Kristine Leschper

Carina

Album: The Opening or Closing of a Door

Claudia Fink

Scripted Reality

Album: Über Wasser

Daniel Kahn

Ikh vel zayn befrayt (I shall be released)

Album: Word Beggar

Tutu Puoane

From the Outside in

Album: Black Lives - From Generation to Generation (Compilation)

Mamas Gun

Friends to Lovers

Album: Cure the Jones

The Divine Comedy

At the Indie Disco

Album: Charmed Life - The Best of the Devine Comedy

The Monochrome Set

My deep Shoreline

Album: Allhallowride

Daniel Rossen

I’ll wait for you

Album: You belong there

Peter Hammill

Modern

Album: The silent Corner and the empty Stage

Broadcast

In here the World begins

Album: Mother is the Miky Way