Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 05.04.2022

05 April

Dienstag, 05. April 2022

The Linda Lindas
Magic
Album: Growing up

Kristine Leschper
Carina
Album: The Opening or Closing of a Door

Claudia Fink
Scripted Reality
Album: Über Wasser

Daniel Kahn
Ikh vel zayn befrayt (I shall be released)
Album: Word Beggar

Tutu Puoane
From the Outside in
Album: Black Lives - From Generation to Generation (Compilation)

Mamas Gun
Friends to Lovers
Album: Cure the Jones

The Divine Comedy
At the Indie Disco
Album: Charmed Life - The Best of the Devine Comedy

The Monochrome Set
My deep Shoreline
Album: Allhallowride

Daniel Rossen
I’ll wait for you
Album: You belong there

Peter Hammill
Modern
Album: The silent Corner and the empty Stage

Broadcast
In here the World begins
Album: Mother is the Miky Way

Dahlia Sleeps
Close your Eyes
Album: Overflow


0