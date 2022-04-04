Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 04. April 2022

Kahil El’Zabar Quartet

We'll Get Through This

Album: A Time for Healing

Kahil El’Zabar Quartet

Urban Shaman

Album: A Time for Healing

Eddie Harris

Freedom Jazz Dance

Album: The In Sound

Alabaster DePlume

Be nice to People

Album: The Corner Of A Sphere

Alabaster DePlume

Not Now Jesus

Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

Alabaster DePlume

Don’t Forget You're Precious

Album: Gold - Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love

Alabaster DePlume

Visitors XT8B – Oak

Album: Gold - Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love

Jean Carne, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Young

Black Rainbows

Album: JID012

Jimi Tenor

My Mind will travel

Album: Order of Nothingness