Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Von: Judith Schnaubelt

Stand: 04.04.2022

04 April

Montag, 04. April 2022

Kahil El’Zabar Quartet
We'll Get Through This
Album: A Time for Healing

Kahil El’Zabar Quartet
Urban Shaman 
Album: A Time for Healing

Eddie Harris
Freedom Jazz Dance
Album: The In Sound   

Alabaster DePlume
Be nice to People  
Album: The Corner Of A Sphere

Alabaster DePlume
Not Now Jesus    
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1

Alabaster DePlume
Don’t Forget You're Precious    
Album: Gold - Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love

Alabaster DePlume
Visitors XT8B – Oak  
Album: Gold - Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love

Jean Carne, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Young
Black Rainbows
Album: JID012

Jimi Tenor
My Mind will travel
Album: Order of Nothingness   




