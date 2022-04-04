Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
04. April
Montag, 04. April 2022
Kahil El’Zabar Quartet
We'll Get Through This
Album: A Time for Healing
Kahil El’Zabar Quartet
Urban Shaman
Album: A Time for Healing
Eddie Harris
Freedom Jazz Dance
Album: The In Sound
Alabaster DePlume
Be nice to People
Album: The Corner Of A Sphere
Alabaster DePlume
Not Now Jesus
Album: To Cy & Lee: Instrumentals Vol. 1
Alabaster DePlume
Don’t Forget You're Precious
Album: Gold - Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love
Alabaster DePlume
Visitors XT8B – Oak
Album: Gold - Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love
Jean Carne, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Young
Black Rainbows
Album: JID012
Jimi Tenor
My Mind will travel
Album: Order of Nothingness