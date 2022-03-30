Playlist Matthias Röckl

Mittwoch, 30. März 2022

Denzel Curry

Melt Session

Album: Melt My Eyes See Your Future

Robert Glasper

In tune

Album: Black Radio 3

Robert Glasper

Everybody wants to rule the world (feat. Lalah Heathaway, Common)

Album: Black Radio 3

Miles Davis, Robert Glasper, Ledisi, John Scofield

I’m leaving you (feat. Ledisi and John Scofield)

Album: Everything is beautiful

Homeboy Sandman

Keep That Same Energy

Album: There in spirit

Homeboy Sandman

Voices (alright)

Album: There in spirit

Your Old Droog

Train Love

Transportation

Your Old Droog

Fela Kruti

Album: YOD Wave

Wizkid

Gyrate

Album: Made in Lagos

Rema

Soundgasm

Album: Rave & Roses

Rema

Addicted

Album: Rave & Roses

Superjazz Club

MAD

Album: MAD