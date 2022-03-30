Playlist Matthias Röckl
30. März
Mittwoch, 30. März 2022
Denzel Curry
Melt Session
Album: Melt My Eyes See Your Future
Robert Glasper
In tune
Album: Black Radio 3
Robert Glasper
Everybody wants to rule the world (feat. Lalah Heathaway, Common)
Album: Black Radio 3
Miles Davis, Robert Glasper, Ledisi, John Scofield
I’m leaving you (feat. Ledisi and John Scofield)
Album: Everything is beautiful
Homeboy Sandman
Keep That Same Energy
Album: There in spirit
Homeboy Sandman
Voices (alright)
Album: There in spirit
Your Old Droog
Train Love
Transportation
Your Old Droog
Fela Kruti
Album: YOD Wave
Wizkid
Gyrate
Album: Made in Lagos
Rema
Soundgasm
Album: Rave & Roses
Rema
Addicted
Album: Rave & Roses
Superjazz Club
MAD
Album: MAD
Ayra Starr
Bloody Samaritan
Album: 19 and Dangerous