Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Nachtmix - Startseite

Playlist Matthias Röckl

Stand: 30.03.2022 23:05 Uhr

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR

30 März

Mittwoch, 30. März 2022

Denzel Curry
Melt Session
Album: Melt My Eyes See Your Future

Robert Glasper
In tune
Album: Black Radio 3

Robert Glasper
Everybody wants to rule the world (feat. Lalah Heathaway, Common)
Album: Black Radio 3

Miles Davis, Robert Glasper, Ledisi, John Scofield
I’m leaving you (feat. Ledisi and John Scofield)
Album: Everything is beautiful

Homeboy Sandman
Keep That Same Energy
Album: There in spirit

Homeboy Sandman
Voices (alright)
Album: There in spirit

Your Old Droog
Train Love
Transportation

Your Old Droog
Fela Kruti
Album: YOD Wave

Wizkid
Gyrate
Album: Made in Lagos

Rema
Soundgasm
Album: Rave & Roses

Rema
Addicted
Album: Rave & Roses

Superjazz Club
MAD
Album: MAD

Ayra Starr
Bloody Samaritan
Album: 19 and Dangerous