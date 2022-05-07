Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Von: Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 07.05.2022

07 Mai

Samstag, 07. Mai 2022

Son House
Death Letter Blues
Album: Forever On My Mind

Son House
Death Letter Blues
Album: The Great Blues Men Vol. II

Memphis Minnie
Me and my Chauffeur Blues
Album: I Ain't No Bad Gal

Carter Family
Motherless Children
Album: Their Complete Victor Recordings

Blind Willie Johnson
Mother's Children Have a Hard Time
Album: The Complete....

Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Don't Take Everybody for your Friend
Album: The Original Soul Sister

Mayo Thompson
Around the Home
Album: Corky's Debt to His Father

Bob Dylan
Pledging My Time
Album: Blonde on Blonde

Captain Beefheart
The Smithonian Insitute Blues
Album: Lick My Decals Off

Dirty Projectors
New Horizon
Album: Bitte Orca

The Butterfield Blues Band
Walkin' Blues
Album: East West

Geoff Muldaur
Black Horse Blues
Album: His Last Letter

Stephen Stills
Bound to Fall
Album: Manassas

Neil Young
After the Goldrush
Album: After the Goldrush

Canned Heat
I'd Rather Be the Devil
Album: Live at Topanga Corral


