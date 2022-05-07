Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
07. Mai
Samstag, 07. Mai 2022
Son House
Death Letter Blues
Album: Forever On My Mind
Son House
Death Letter Blues
Album: The Great Blues Men Vol. II
Memphis Minnie
Me and my Chauffeur Blues
Album: I Ain't No Bad Gal
Carter Family
Motherless Children
Album: Their Complete Victor Recordings
Blind Willie Johnson
Mother's Children Have a Hard Time
Album: The Complete....
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Don't Take Everybody for your Friend
Album: The Original Soul Sister
Mayo Thompson
Around the Home
Album: Corky's Debt to His Father
Bob Dylan
Pledging My Time
Album: Blonde on Blonde
Captain Beefheart
The Smithonian Insitute Blues
Album: Lick My Decals Off
Dirty Projectors
New Horizon
Album: Bitte Orca
The Butterfield Blues Band
Walkin' Blues
Album: East West
Geoff Muldaur
Black Horse Blues
Album: His Last Letter
Stephen Stills
Bound to Fall
Album: Manassas
Neil Young
After the Goldrush
Album: After the Goldrush
Canned Heat
I'd Rather Be the Devil
Album: Live at Topanga Corral