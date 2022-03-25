Playlist Barbara Streidl
25. März
Freitag, 25. März 2022
Aretha Franklin
Respect
Album: Respect - The very best of Aretha Franklin (CD 1)
Aretha Franklin
Think
Album: Respect - The very best of Aretha Franklin (CD 1)
Aretha Franklin
I never loved a man the way I love you
Album: Rare & Unreleased Recordings From The Golden Reign Of The Queen Of Soul
Aretha Franklin
Precious Lord (Part One)
Album: Precious Lord
Aretha Franklin
Jesus hears every Prayer
Album: Traditional
Aretha Franklin
Son of a preacher man
Album: Respect - The very best of Aretha Franklin (CD 1)
Aretha Franklin
I say a little prayer
Album: Respect - The very best of Aretha Franklin (CD 1)
Aretha Franklin
You are my sunshine
Album: Aretha Arrives
Aretha Franklin
Something he can feel
Album: Respect - The very best of Aretha Franklin (CD 1)
Aretha Franklin
Jumpin' Jack Flash
Album: Jewels in the crown - All-star duets with the Queen
Aretha Franklin
Rolling In the Deep
Album: Aretha franklin sings the great diva classics
Aretha Franklin
(You make me feel like a) Natural Woman
Album: Live at J.F.Kennedy Hall 2015